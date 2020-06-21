28915 N 41ST Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Your home sweet home is here! Remarkable two-story home is now available in popular Cave Creek. Providing easy care gravel front landscaping and stone accents on the facade. Highly upgraded interior is complete with 4 bed, 2.5 bath, luxurious light fixtures, plantation shutters, beautiful feature walls, and neutral color palette. Gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with it's matching stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, pantry, centered island with sink & breakfast bar, and much more. Inside this bright master suite you will find a spotless full bath with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Enjoy your gatherings with this lovely backyard offering plenty of space and covered patio. This incredible home stands out above the rest. All centered on a wonderful neighborhood. Hurry call now!