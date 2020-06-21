All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

28915 N 41ST Place

28915 N 41st Pl · No Longer Available
Location

28915 N 41st Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your home sweet home is here! Remarkable two-story home is now available in popular Cave Creek. Providing easy care gravel front landscaping and stone accents on the facade. Highly upgraded interior is complete with 4 bed, 2.5 bath, luxurious light fixtures, plantation shutters, beautiful feature walls, and neutral color palette. Gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with it's matching stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, pantry, centered island with sink & breakfast bar, and much more. Inside this bright master suite you will find a spotless full bath with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Enjoy your gatherings with this lovely backyard offering plenty of space and covered patio. This incredible home stands out above the rest. All centered on a wonderful neighborhood. Hurry call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28915 N 41ST Place have any available units?
28915 N 41ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28915 N 41ST Place have?
Some of 28915 N 41ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28915 N 41ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
28915 N 41ST Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28915 N 41ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 28915 N 41ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28915 N 41ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 28915 N 41ST Place does offer parking.
Does 28915 N 41ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28915 N 41ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28915 N 41ST Place have a pool?
No, 28915 N 41ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 28915 N 41ST Place have accessible units?
No, 28915 N 41ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 28915 N 41ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28915 N 41ST Place has units with dishwashers.
