Phoenix, AZ
28610 N 21st Ave
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:42 AM

28610 N 21st Ave

28610 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

28610 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed Fireside Norterra Home with community pool/fitness - Charming home with large 3 bed 2.5 baths plus a den in Fireside at Norterra Community. You'll love this light bright, beautiful home. It's gorgeous!!! Brand new air conditioner!! This spacious home has vaulted ceilings and decorator paint. This home has all the upgrades you could want including beautiful custom shutters throughout. Kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded staggered cabinets with crown molding. Plenty of storage and counter space. The half bath is downstairs along with the den. All bedrooms are upstairs. The spacious master bedroom is a true retreat with a huge bathroom and his /hers vanities, large tub and separate shower. 2 car attached garage. The community center has a pool & spa and is amazing with lots of activities and amenities. It also has a full gym, heated lap pool, beach entry pool, playground, rock wall, daycare and so much fun going on all the time. You'll love all the amenities and everything offered at the community center. There are tons of classes, activities, and events for everyone in the family. Miles of wonderful hiking trails as well. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants on Happy Valley at Norterra. Easy access to I-17 and 101 Freeway. Must See!!

(RLNE4429060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28610 N 21st Ave have any available units?
28610 N 21st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28610 N 21st Ave have?
Some of 28610 N 21st Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28610 N 21st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
28610 N 21st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28610 N 21st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 28610 N 21st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 28610 N 21st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 28610 N 21st Ave offers parking.
Does 28610 N 21st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28610 N 21st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28610 N 21st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 28610 N 21st Ave has a pool.
Does 28610 N 21st Ave have accessible units?
No, 28610 N 21st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 28610 N 21st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 28610 N 21st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
