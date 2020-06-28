28610 N 21st Ave

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed Fireside Norterra Home with community pool/fitness - Charming home with large 3 bed 2.5 baths plus a den in Fireside at Norterra Community. You'll love this light bright, beautiful home. It's gorgeous!!! Brand new air conditioner!! This spacious home has vaulted ceilings and decorator paint. This home has all the upgrades you could want including beautiful custom shutters throughout. Kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded staggered cabinets with crown molding. Plenty of storage and counter space. The half bath is downstairs along with the den. All bedrooms are upstairs. The spacious master bedroom is a true retreat with a huge bathroom and his /hers vanities, large tub and separate shower. 2 car attached garage. The community center has a pool & spa and is amazing with lots of activities and amenities. It also has a full gym, heated lap pool, beach entry pool, playground, rock wall, daycare and so much fun going on all the time. You'll love all the amenities and everything offered at the community center. There are tons of classes, activities, and events for everyone in the family. Miles of wonderful hiking trails as well. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants on Happy Valley at Norterra. Easy access to I-17 and 101 Freeway. Must See!!



