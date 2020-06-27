All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2851 E PINCHOT Avenue
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:22 AM

2851 E PINCHOT Avenue

2851 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2851 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
VERY SPACIOUS 3+3.5 tri-level townhouse with attached two-car garage, nice views and north-south exposure! The main floor features a great room with open kitchen, breakfast bar and corner fireplace. The second floor includes two (split) master bedrooms with terraces and a laundry room with washer and dryer! Another large master bedroom is located on the third level and offers mountain and city views! Gated community with beautiful landscaping, pool and spa. Close to Biltmore, Arcadia, and downtown Phoenix, with easy access to 51 and 202 freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue have any available units?
2851 E PINCHOT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue have?
Some of 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2851 E PINCHOT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue offers parking.
Does 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue has a pool.
Does 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2851 E PINCHOT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College