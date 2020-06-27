2851 E PINCHOT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

VERY SPACIOUS 3+3.5 tri-level townhouse with attached two-car garage, nice views and north-south exposure! The main floor features a great room with open kitchen, breakfast bar and corner fireplace. The second floor includes two (split) master bedrooms with terraces and a laundry room with washer and dryer! Another large master bedroom is located on the third level and offers mountain and city views! Gated community with beautiful landscaping, pool and spa. Close to Biltmore, Arcadia, and downtown Phoenix, with easy access to 51 and 202 freeways!