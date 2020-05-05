All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

2848 W Almeria Rd #1

2848 West Almeria Road · No Longer Available
Location

2848 West Almeria Road, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 Bed Sec 8 approved completely remodeled Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 3 bed/2 bath home with large yard, 2 RV Gates, Brand New everything. New Ac, New Flooring, New Cabinets and Counter tops Wont last long. Great neighborhood near downtown Phoenix, close to freeways.

Cross Streets: 27th Ave and Mcdowell Directions: West on McDowell to 29th Ave, North to Almeria, Property on corner of Almeria and 29th Ave

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4890936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 have any available units?
2848 W Almeria Rd #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2848 W Almeria Rd #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 offer parking?
No, 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 have a pool?
No, 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 have accessible units?
No, 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2848 W Almeria Rd #1 has units with air conditioning.
