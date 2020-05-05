2848 W Almeria Rd #1

Amenities

3 Bed Sec 8 approved completely remodeled Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 3 bed/2 bath home with large yard, 2 RV Gates, Brand New everything. New Ac, New Flooring, New Cabinets and Counter tops Wont last long. Great neighborhood near downtown Phoenix, close to freeways.



Cross Streets: 27th Ave and Mcdowell Directions: West on McDowell to 29th Ave, North to Almeria, Property on corner of Almeria and 29th Ave



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Dogs Allowed



