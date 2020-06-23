All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28409 N 25th Ln

28409 North 25th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28409 North 25th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
internet access
Stunning two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes Granite Countertops, Island, Refrigerator, Range/Oven Gas, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet and double sinks with separate shower and tub in master bathroom. Upstairs laundry Washer and Dryer. All other rooms spacious. Backyard is beautifully landscaped, paved, and includes garage covered patio area for your enjoyment. Ideally located near shopping and dinning. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28409 N 25th Ln have any available units?
28409 N 25th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28409 N 25th Ln have?
Some of 28409 N 25th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28409 N 25th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
28409 N 25th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28409 N 25th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 28409 N 25th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28409 N 25th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 28409 N 25th Ln does offer parking.
Does 28409 N 25th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28409 N 25th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28409 N 25th Ln have a pool?
No, 28409 N 25th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 28409 N 25th Ln have accessible units?
No, 28409 N 25th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 28409 N 25th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28409 N 25th Ln has units with dishwashers.
