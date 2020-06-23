28409 N 25th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system garage internet access

Stunning two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes Granite Countertops, Island, Refrigerator, Range/Oven Gas, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet and double sinks with separate shower and tub in master bathroom. Upstairs laundry Washer and Dryer. All other rooms spacious. Backyard is beautifully landscaped, paved, and includes garage covered patio area for your enjoyment. Ideally located near shopping and dinning. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!