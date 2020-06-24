2839 W Melvin # 5

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

2839 W MELVIN ST UNIT 5 - 1BR 1BA 27TH AVE/Van Buren - READY TO MOVE IN UNIT CLOSE TO FREEWAY! FRIDGE INCLUDED! - UPDATED ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH. PROPERTY IS COMPLETE WITH A REFRIGERATOR AND GAS RANGE.THIS LIGHT AND BRIGHT UNIT HAS TILE THROUGHOUT AND NEUTRAL WALLS. THIS PROPERTY HAS TWO A/C WALL UNITS



Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com, call or text (480) 798-3198

Visit www.BrewerStrattonPM.com to see all our available properties.



Home can be seen Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday 8am-5pm



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4964301)