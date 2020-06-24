All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2839 W Melvin # 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2839 W Melvin # 5
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2839 W Melvin # 5

2839 W Melvin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2839 W Melvin St, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2839 W MELVIN ST UNIT 5 - 1BR 1BA 27TH AVE/Van Buren - READY TO MOVE IN UNIT CLOSE TO FREEWAY! FRIDGE INCLUDED! - UPDATED ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH. PROPERTY IS COMPLETE WITH A REFRIGERATOR AND GAS RANGE.THIS LIGHT AND BRIGHT UNIT HAS TILE THROUGHOUT AND NEUTRAL WALLS. THIS PROPERTY HAS TWO A/C WALL UNITS

Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com, call or text (480) 798-3198
Visit www.BrewerStrattonPM.com to see all our available properties.

Home can be seen Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday 8am-5pm

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 W Melvin # 5 have any available units?
2839 W Melvin # 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 W Melvin # 5 have?
Some of 2839 W Melvin # 5's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 W Melvin # 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2839 W Melvin # 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 W Melvin # 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2839 W Melvin # 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2839 W Melvin # 5 offer parking?
No, 2839 W Melvin # 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2839 W Melvin # 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 W Melvin # 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 W Melvin # 5 have a pool?
No, 2839 W Melvin # 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2839 W Melvin # 5 have accessible units?
No, 2839 W Melvin # 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 W Melvin # 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2839 W Melvin # 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College