2837 West Turney Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 4:00 PM

2837 West Turney Avenue

2837 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2837 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Mission Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this single story home. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bath located in the Phoenix area. The home features tile floors through out. The kitchen will include all the major appliances so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the home is pet friendly and ready for immediate move in. Apply online today, at www.msrenewal.com, before this lovely home is off the market!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 West Turney Avenue have any available units?
2837 West Turney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2837 West Turney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2837 West Turney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 West Turney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 West Turney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2837 West Turney Avenue offer parking?
No, 2837 West Turney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2837 West Turney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 West Turney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 West Turney Avenue have a pool?
No, 2837 West Turney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2837 West Turney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2837 West Turney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 West Turney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2837 West Turney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2837 West Turney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2837 West Turney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

