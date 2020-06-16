2835 E PERSHING Avenue

Amenities
AMAZING RESORT LIKE PROPERTY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE 32ND NORTH AREA...This Gorgeous Home features a HUGE park like yard & A Very Cool Courtyard for entertaining! Updated OPEN Kitchen with Newer STAINLESS appliances. HUGE Living Room w/Stone Fireplace.Separate dining room also makes a great office or den. Spacious Family Room opens to Kitchen and large covered Patio. Great Master Suite with Wood Flooring, walk in closet & direct access to pool.THIS IS TRULY PARADISE FOUND! Rent INCLUDES Pool, and Landscape Service (it's like getting this place for 1800 a month) L-Lord will consider Pets w/additional Pet Deposit.CHECK OUT THE SCHOOLS!!! Shadow Mountain was a 2015 bronze award winner by US News & World report...Hurry, This is one of those ''one of a kind'' homes.