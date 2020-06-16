2835 E PERSHING Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING RESORT LIKE PROPERTY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE 32ND NORTH AREA...This Gorgeous Home features a HUGE park like yard & A Very Cool Courtyard for entertaining! Updated OPEN Kitchen with Newer STAINLESS appliances. HUGE Living Room w/Stone Fireplace.Separate dining room also makes a great office or den. Spacious Family Room opens to Kitchen and large covered Patio. Great Master Suite with Wood Flooring, walk in closet & direct access to pool.THIS IS TRULY PARADISE FOUND! Rent INCLUDES Pool, and Landscape Service (it's like getting this place for 1800 a month) L-Lord will consider Pets w/additional Pet Deposit.CHECK OUT THE SCHOOLS!!! Shadow Mountain was a 2015 bronze award winner by US News & World report...Hurry, This is one of those ''one of a kind'' homes.