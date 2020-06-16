All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2835 E PERSHING Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2835 E PERSHING Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 PM

2835 E PERSHING Avenue

2835 East Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2835 East Pershing Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING RESORT LIKE PROPERTY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE 32ND NORTH AREA...This Gorgeous Home features a HUGE park like yard & A Very Cool Courtyard for entertaining! Updated OPEN Kitchen with Newer STAINLESS appliances. HUGE Living Room w/Stone Fireplace.Separate dining room also makes a great office or den. Spacious Family Room opens to Kitchen and large covered Patio. Great Master Suite with Wood Flooring, walk in closet & direct access to pool.THIS IS TRULY PARADISE FOUND! Rent INCLUDES Pool, and Landscape Service (it's like getting this place for 1800 a month) L-Lord will consider Pets w/additional Pet Deposit.CHECK OUT THE SCHOOLS!!! Shadow Mountain was a 2015 bronze award winner by US News & World report...Hurry, This is one of those ''one of a kind'' homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 E PERSHING Avenue have any available units?
2835 E PERSHING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 E PERSHING Avenue have?
Some of 2835 E PERSHING Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 E PERSHING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2835 E PERSHING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 E PERSHING Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 E PERSHING Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2835 E PERSHING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2835 E PERSHING Avenue offers parking.
Does 2835 E PERSHING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 E PERSHING Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 E PERSHING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2835 E PERSHING Avenue has a pool.
Does 2835 E PERSHING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2835 E PERSHING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 E PERSHING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 E PERSHING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College