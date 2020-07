Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Take a look at this great rental! 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with split floor plan. This is an end unit so it has a large 'L' shaped yard, great for gardening and privacy. Double patio doors. 2 assigned parking spots (1 carport). Fresh new paint and ready to go April 5th! Inside pictures coming soon!