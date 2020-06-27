All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2823 W MARGY Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2823 W MARGY Court
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

2823 W MARGY Court

2823 West Margy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2823 West Margy Court, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One of the builders more popular floor plans. Extra sharp with all kinds of builder upgrades. Walk-in closets in all bedroom including the loft area that could be a 5th sleeping area. Duel sinks in both full baths. Handy 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. Plantation shutters and ceiling fans. Master bedroom has a walk-out balcony.Kitchen is work friendly with plenty of cabinet and counter area plus a large pantry. Laundry room with storage. Private two car garage with remote openers. Large covered patio. Easy access to I-17 freeway to all of metro Phoenix area. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 W MARGY Court have any available units?
2823 W MARGY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 W MARGY Court have?
Some of 2823 W MARGY Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 W MARGY Court currently offering any rent specials?
2823 W MARGY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 W MARGY Court pet-friendly?
No, 2823 W MARGY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2823 W MARGY Court offer parking?
Yes, 2823 W MARGY Court offers parking.
Does 2823 W MARGY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2823 W MARGY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 W MARGY Court have a pool?
No, 2823 W MARGY Court does not have a pool.
Does 2823 W MARGY Court have accessible units?
No, 2823 W MARGY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 W MARGY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2823 W MARGY Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College