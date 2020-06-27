2823 W MARGY Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

One of the builders more popular floor plans. Extra sharp with all kinds of builder upgrades. Walk-in closets in all bedroom including the loft area that could be a 5th sleeping area. Duel sinks in both full baths. Handy 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. Plantation shutters and ceiling fans. Master bedroom has a walk-out balcony.Kitchen is work friendly with plenty of cabinet and counter area plus a large pantry. Laundry room with storage. Private two car garage with remote openers. Large covered patio. Easy access to I-17 freeway to all of metro Phoenix area. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!