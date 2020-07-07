2821 N 70TH Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a very open feel with a large great room flowing into the kitchen and onto the backyard with sliding doors. The Laundry is off the kitchen and there is an additional space which can be used a fourth bedroom or a den.** The property comes with Owner's personal property, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer for convenience those items are not under warranty** There is ceramic tile throughout the home** Home is located close to major shopping and entertainment and has easy access to the I-10 freeway.