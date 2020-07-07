All apartments in Phoenix
2821 N 70TH Avenue
2821 N 70TH Avenue

2821 North 70th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2821 North 70th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a very open feel with a large great room flowing into the kitchen and onto the backyard with sliding doors. The Laundry is off the kitchen and there is an additional space which can be used a fourth bedroom or a den.** The property comes with Owner's personal property, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer for convenience those items are not under warranty** There is ceramic tile throughout the home** Home is located close to major shopping and entertainment and has easy access to the I-10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 N 70TH Avenue have any available units?
2821 N 70TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 N 70TH Avenue have?
Some of 2821 N 70TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 N 70TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2821 N 70TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 N 70TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2821 N 70TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2821 N 70TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 2821 N 70TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2821 N 70TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 N 70TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 N 70TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2821 N 70TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2821 N 70TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2821 N 70TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 N 70TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 N 70TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

