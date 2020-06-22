All apartments in Phoenix
2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue
2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue

2819 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2819 East Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse located in the heart of Phoenix. This home has been beautifully updated throughout including kitchen and bathrooms. The floor plan is spacious with an open kitchen, dining and living area. Large kitchen counter with stainless appliances, custom tile and lighting, opening to dining area and patio, great for entertaining. Upgraded appliances, cabinetry, window coverings, lighting/plumbing fixtures, and finishes plus two tone paint/accent walls. Spacious bedrooms and master suite with walk-in closet and custom tile in master bath. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Inside laundry, large private covered patio, 2 covered parking spots and storage closet. Located in Villa Seville and has community pool and walking paths. Convenient location, near shopping/dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue has a pool.
Does 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
