2819 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse located in the heart of Phoenix. This home has been beautifully updated throughout including kitchen and bathrooms. The floor plan is spacious with an open kitchen, dining and living area. Large kitchen counter with stainless appliances, custom tile and lighting, opening to dining area and patio, great for entertaining. Upgraded appliances, cabinetry, window coverings, lighting/plumbing fixtures, and finishes plus two tone paint/accent walls. Spacious bedrooms and master suite with walk-in closet and custom tile in master bath. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Inside laundry, large private covered patio, 2 covered parking spots and storage closet. Located in Villa Seville and has community pool and walking paths. Convenient location, near shopping/dining.