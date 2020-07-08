All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

2815 South 74th Drive

Location

2815 South 74th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 3/2 house with updated custom paint, tile flooring, like new carpet, premium over sized cul de sac lot, spacious kitchen to living room transition, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, washer/dryer, storage shed, 2 car garage, massive backyard with mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 South 74th Drive have any available units?
2815 South 74th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 South 74th Drive have?
Some of 2815 South 74th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 South 74th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2815 South 74th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 South 74th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2815 South 74th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2815 South 74th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2815 South 74th Drive offers parking.
Does 2815 South 74th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 South 74th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 South 74th Drive have a pool?
No, 2815 South 74th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2815 South 74th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2815 South 74th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 South 74th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 South 74th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

