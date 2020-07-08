2815 South 74th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 3/2 house with updated custom paint, tile flooring, like new carpet, premium over sized cul de sac lot, spacious kitchen to living room transition, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, washer/dryer, storage shed, 2 car garage, massive backyard with mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.