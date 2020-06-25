2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive

Prime location in North Phoenix! Move-in ready and fully furnished! Single level 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool! Flexible rental terms and short-term rentals are welcome! Spacious home with vaulted ceilings. Split floor plan. Open kitchen with center island and all stainless steel appliances. Separate living room and family room with gas fireplace. Inside laundry. Office space with built in cabinets and desk. Spacious dining area with exit to the full size covered patio! Sparkling diving pool with water feature. Large paved backyard with plenty of space for entertaining. Built in grill with mini fridge and sink. Close to many shopping centers and restaurants. Just minutes to Desert Ridge and Scottsdale! Easy freeway access! PV School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
