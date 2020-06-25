All apartments in Phoenix
2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive

2811 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2811 East Rockwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Prime location in North Phoenix! Move-in ready and fully furnished! Single level 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool! Flexible rental terms and short-term rentals are welcome! Spacious home with vaulted ceilings. Split floor plan. Open kitchen with center island and all stainless steel appliances. Separate living room and family room with gas fireplace. Inside laundry. Office space with built in cabinets and desk. Spacious dining area with exit to the full size covered patio! Sparkling diving pool with water feature. Large paved backyard with plenty of space for entertaining. Built in grill with mini fridge and sink. Close to many shopping centers and restaurants. Just minutes to Desert Ridge and Scottsdale! Easy freeway access! PV School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive have any available units?
2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive offer parking?
No, 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 E ROCKWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
