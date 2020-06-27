All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 28 E Foothill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
28 E Foothill Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

28 E Foothill Dr

28 East Foothill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Sunnyslope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28 East Foothill Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Coming Soon - Available by 7/20/19*
This beautiful 3BR 2BA Phoenix home has great curb appeal with gorgeous mountain views, enclosed sitting porch and lots of charm!

Inside you'll find tile floor throughout, window coverings and ceiling fans to keep cool. Bright corner windows and custom recessed ceilings! The bedrooms are nicely sized with the master offering a private on-suite bath. APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 E Foothill Dr have any available units?
28 E Foothill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 E Foothill Dr have?
Some of 28 E Foothill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 E Foothill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
28 E Foothill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 E Foothill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 E Foothill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 28 E Foothill Dr offer parking?
No, 28 E Foothill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 28 E Foothill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 E Foothill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 E Foothill Dr have a pool?
No, 28 E Foothill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 28 E Foothill Dr have accessible units?
No, 28 E Foothill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 28 E Foothill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 E Foothill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College