28 E Foothill Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Coming Soon - Available by 7/20/19*

This beautiful 3BR 2BA Phoenix home has great curb appeal with gorgeous mountain views, enclosed sitting porch and lots of charm!



Inside you'll find tile floor throughout, window coverings and ceiling fans to keep cool. Bright corner windows and custom recessed ceilings! The bedrooms are nicely sized with the master offering a private on-suite bath. APPLY TODAY!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures