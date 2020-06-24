27910 N 66TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

For LEASE or SALE: Spectacular views, very quiet & serene experience. 5 bed/3.75 bath plus loft/game room & study niche plus 3-car-garage. Surrounded by mountains, creating fantastic mountain views. New exterior paint as of September 2018. Formal living and dining areas greet you upon entry. Spacious master bedroom is on first floor with a full bathroom & walk-in closet. Second bedroom is also downstairs with bathroom (great for guests or in-laws). Upgraded kitchen cabinets, appliances, gas cook-top/oven, granite counters, walk-in pantry & breakfast area. Kitchen overlooks large family room with entertainment niche. Balcony facing the beautiful Eagle Mountain Preserve. Upstairs includes 3 more bedrooms, game room and a study niche