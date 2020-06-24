All apartments in Phoenix
27910 N 66TH Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 12:09 PM

27910 N 66TH Lane

27910 North 66th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

27910 North 66th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Preserve at Boulder Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
For LEASE or SALE: Spectacular views, very quiet & serene experience. 5 bed/3.75 bath plus loft/game room & study niche plus 3-car-garage. Surrounded by mountains, creating fantastic mountain views. New exterior paint as of September 2018. Formal living and dining areas greet you upon entry. Spacious master bedroom is on first floor with a full bathroom & walk-in closet. Second bedroom is also downstairs with bathroom (great for guests or in-laws). Upgraded kitchen cabinets, appliances, gas cook-top/oven, granite counters, walk-in pantry & breakfast area. Kitchen overlooks large family room with entertainment niche. Balcony facing the beautiful Eagle Mountain Preserve. Upstairs includes 3 more bedrooms, game room and a study niche

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27910 N 66TH Lane have any available units?
27910 N 66TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 27910 N 66TH Lane have?
Some of 27910 N 66TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27910 N 66TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27910 N 66TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27910 N 66TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27910 N 66TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 27910 N 66TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27910 N 66TH Lane offers parking.
Does 27910 N 66TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27910 N 66TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27910 N 66TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 27910 N 66TH Lane has a pool.
Does 27910 N 66TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 27910 N 66TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27910 N 66TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27910 N 66TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
