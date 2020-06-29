All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2743 E Thunderhill Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2743 E Thunderhill Pl
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:52 AM

2743 E Thunderhill Pl

2743 East Thunderhill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2743 East Thunderhill Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Awesome Mountain Park Ranch home, single level, 1,568 square feet. Upgraded kitchen with granite slab counter tops, maple cabinetry and tons of storage! Stone fireplace, upgraded fixtures and hardware. Huge master suite has access to backyard through master bath. Large walk in closet. The yard is meticulously maintained and the backyard offers carefree turf! Walk to top Kyrene school, several parks with pools, tennis, and trails that meander through the community! Pets upon owner approval. Easy access to shopping and commute. This is an awesome place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 E Thunderhill Pl have any available units?
2743 E Thunderhill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2743 E Thunderhill Pl have?
Some of 2743 E Thunderhill Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2743 E Thunderhill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2743 E Thunderhill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 E Thunderhill Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2743 E Thunderhill Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2743 E Thunderhill Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2743 E Thunderhill Pl offers parking.
Does 2743 E Thunderhill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2743 E Thunderhill Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 E Thunderhill Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2743 E Thunderhill Pl has a pool.
Does 2743 E Thunderhill Pl have accessible units?
No, 2743 E Thunderhill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 E Thunderhill Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2743 E Thunderhill Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College