2743 E Thunderhill Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Awesome Mountain Park Ranch home, single level, 1,568 square feet. Upgraded kitchen with granite slab counter tops, maple cabinetry and tons of storage! Stone fireplace, upgraded fixtures and hardware. Huge master suite has access to backyard through master bath. Large walk in closet. The yard is meticulously maintained and the backyard offers carefree turf! Walk to top Kyrene school, several parks with pools, tennis, and trails that meander through the community! Pets upon owner approval. Easy access to shopping and commute. This is an awesome place to call home!