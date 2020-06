Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Your country paradise in the middle of the city. Green all around you in this quaint little pocket of Phoenix. But don't worry owner is including landscape service. Solar on the roof keeps your electric bills LOW! NO non assistive animals are allowed. 3 Bedroom with a DEN. All appliances included! Down the street from a Phoenix Firefighter station. Run don't walk, this one will go quick!