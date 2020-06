Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

MOVE-IN READY!! This wonderful 4Bed/2Bath home sits on a fantastic North-South Facing Corner Lot located in the Paradise Valley Unified School District! This home features hardwood and tiled floors and plush carpeting in most bedrooms, kitchen with white appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Come see it today!