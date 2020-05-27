All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2734 E. Schiliro Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2734 E. Schiliro Cir.
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

2734 E. Schiliro Cir.

2734 E Schiliro Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2734 E Schiliro Cir, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed9312e063 ----
This beautiful North Phoenix home has barely been lived in and feels like brand new inside. Great layout features separate living/family rooms, 3 beds loft & 2.5 bathrooms. Open kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite includes a private bathroom with double sinks & walk-in closet. The location in this gated community is perfect next to community pool. All of this in an awesome North Phoenix location just a few minutes from the the 51, 101-Loop, Desert Ridge & North Scottsdale!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. have any available units?
2734 E. Schiliro Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. have?
Some of 2734 E. Schiliro Cir.'s amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
2734 E. Schiliro Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. offer parking?
No, 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. has a pool.
Does 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. have accessible units?
No, 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 E. Schiliro Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College