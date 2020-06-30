All apartments in Phoenix
2732 W. Wayland Dr.

2732 West Wayland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2732 West Wayland Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
4Bedroom / 2Bath $1600 - Beautiful home for rent in South Phoenix. 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a family room and garage. Big yard for kids to play
Bedrooms Plus: 4
Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom
Bathrooms: 2
Double Sinks in Master Bathroom,
Separate Shower & Tub in Master Bathroom, Full Master Bathroom

Kitchen & Dining Information:
Disposal in Kitchen, Pantry in Kitchen, Kitchen Island, Dishwasher in Kitchen
Breakfast Room, Eat-in Kitchen

Additional Rooms:
Family Room

Appliances & Equipment:
Inside Laundry, Washer/Dryer

Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet Available

Heating & Cooling:
Electric Heating
Refrigeration

Elementary School: Ed & Verma Pastor
Junior High School: Ed & Verma Pastor
High School: Cesar Chavez

(RLNE5536170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 W. Wayland Dr. have any available units?
2732 W. Wayland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 W. Wayland Dr. have?
Some of 2732 W. Wayland Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 W. Wayland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2732 W. Wayland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 W. Wayland Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2732 W. Wayland Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2732 W. Wayland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2732 W. Wayland Dr. offers parking.
Does 2732 W. Wayland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2732 W. Wayland Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 W. Wayland Dr. have a pool?
No, 2732 W. Wayland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2732 W. Wayland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2732 W. Wayland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 W. Wayland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 W. Wayland Dr. has units with dishwashers.

