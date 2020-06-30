2732 W. Wayland Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

4Bedroom / 2Bath $1600 - Beautiful home for rent in South Phoenix. 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a family room and garage. Big yard for kids to play

Bedrooms Plus: 4

Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom

Bathrooms: 2

Double Sinks in Master Bathroom,

Separate Shower & Tub in Master Bathroom, Full Master Bathroom



Kitchen & Dining Information:

Disposal in Kitchen, Pantry in Kitchen, Kitchen Island, Dishwasher in Kitchen

Breakfast Room, Eat-in Kitchen



Additional Rooms:

Family Room



Appliances & Equipment:

Inside Laundry, Washer/Dryer



Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet Available



Heating & Cooling:

Electric Heating

Refrigeration



Elementary School: Ed & Verma Pastor

Junior High School: Ed & Verma Pastor

High School: Cesar Chavez



(RLNE5536170)