Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2727 E THOMAS Road
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:52 PM

2727 E THOMAS Road

2727 East Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

2727 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING! Ultra Chic home boasts 2 BR plus Den/Office, and is situated in a private Gated Enclave of just 16 units. This home boasts the very best amenities and modern finishes and is now available For Lease. It's a super energy efficient home with a 14 SEER Trane AC, programmable thermostat, LED lighting, Quartz Countertops, Subway Tile backsplash, Wood look tile floors, a Large covered patio, a yard, a huge balcony, RING Doorbell, and a SimpliSafe Security System! Home also has a private 2 car garage with direct access into the home, and a full size, front loading, stacked W/D. The home is only a year old and has been barely lived in. 2727 Thomas is just minutes to Arcadia & Biltmore, amazing restaurants, cafes, and shopping, Phoenix Children's Hospital, SR 51, Loop 202, and I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 E THOMAS Road have any available units?
2727 E THOMAS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 E THOMAS Road have?
Some of 2727 E THOMAS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 E THOMAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
2727 E THOMAS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 E THOMAS Road pet-friendly?
No, 2727 E THOMAS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2727 E THOMAS Road offer parking?
Yes, 2727 E THOMAS Road offers parking.
Does 2727 E THOMAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 E THOMAS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 E THOMAS Road have a pool?
No, 2727 E THOMAS Road does not have a pool.
Does 2727 E THOMAS Road have accessible units?
No, 2727 E THOMAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 E THOMAS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 E THOMAS Road has units with dishwashers.
