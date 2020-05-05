2727 E THOMAS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING! Ultra Chic home boasts 2 BR plus Den/Office, and is situated in a private Gated Enclave of just 16 units. This home boasts the very best amenities and modern finishes and is now available For Lease. It's a super energy efficient home with a 14 SEER Trane AC, programmable thermostat, LED lighting, Quartz Countertops, Subway Tile backsplash, Wood look tile floors, a Large covered patio, a yard, a huge balcony, RING Doorbell, and a SimpliSafe Security System! Home also has a private 2 car garage with direct access into the home, and a full size, front loading, stacked W/D. The home is only a year old and has been barely lived in. 2727 Thomas is just minutes to Arcadia & Biltmore, amazing restaurants, cafes, and shopping, Phoenix Children's Hospital, SR 51, Loop 202, and I-10.