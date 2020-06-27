All apartments in Phoenix
2723 East Darrel Road
2723 East Darrel Road

2723 East Darrel Road · No Longer Available
Location

2723 East Darrel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully furnished phoenix 3/2 house located in the fabulous Legacy with premium golf course views, gated community, split master, like new carpeting, updated paint, 2 car garage, mountain views, perfect opportunity for corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing, new builds all with long term furnished rental options, great location and more!* visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 East Darrel Road have any available units?
2723 East Darrel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 East Darrel Road have?
Some of 2723 East Darrel Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 East Darrel Road currently offering any rent specials?
2723 East Darrel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 East Darrel Road pet-friendly?
No, 2723 East Darrel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2723 East Darrel Road offer parking?
Yes, 2723 East Darrel Road offers parking.
Does 2723 East Darrel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 East Darrel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 East Darrel Road have a pool?
No, 2723 East Darrel Road does not have a pool.
Does 2723 East Darrel Road have accessible units?
No, 2723 East Darrel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 East Darrel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2723 East Darrel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
