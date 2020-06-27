2723 East Darrel Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated furnished carpet

wow! absolutely gorgeous fully furnished phoenix 3/2 house located in the fabulous Legacy with premium golf course views, gated community, split master, like new carpeting, updated paint, 2 car garage, mountain views, perfect opportunity for corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing, new builds all with long term furnished rental options, great location and more!* visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.