2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive

*Ahwatukee Executive Rental* New exterior paint June 2019. 3bed + large Study, 3bath, 3CG Semi-Custom home in a gated community. This 2912 sqr ft single level home sits atop a hill on a premium 18,000 sqr ft lot with no direct neighbors on either side or behind. Owner originally paid $800K for the home and has upgrades & Amenities throughout. Large Master bedroom has sitting room, spacious master bath with dual sinks and separate shower/tub. Tile through out except carpet in living room, the Study and bedrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with all appliances including wine cooler & refrig. Enjoy the Resort Style desert backyard with pool & spa. Rent includes pool service, Landscaping & HOA. Sorry no cats, but small-medium dog OK with owner approval. Tenant to verify school information