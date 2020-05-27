All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive

2722 W Hiddenview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2722 W Hiddenview Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
*Ahwatukee Executive Rental* New exterior paint June 2019. 3bed + large Study, 3bath, 3CG Semi-Custom home in a gated community. This 2912 sqr ft single level home sits atop a hill on a premium 18,000 sqr ft lot with no direct neighbors on either side or behind. Owner originally paid $800K for the home and has upgrades & Amenities throughout. Large Master bedroom has sitting room, spacious master bath with dual sinks and separate shower/tub. Tile through out except carpet in living room, the Study and bedrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with all appliances including wine cooler & refrig. Enjoy the Resort Style desert backyard with pool & spa. Rent includes pool service, Landscaping & HOA. Sorry no cats, but small-medium dog OK with owner approval. Tenant to verify school information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive have any available units?
2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive have?
Some of 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 W HIDDEN VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
