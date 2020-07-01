2715 E. Edgemont Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony coffee bar hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar hot tub

Casa Morrow, situated in Arcadia Light, is just a few minutes away from everything you need. Merely 8 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, our home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths; enough room to sleep 8! This home is within close proximity of multiple shopping venues, such as Biltmore Fashion Park, and Scottsdale Fashion Square, and responsibleents from many restaurants, golf courses and easy access to major freeways (Interstate 51 and Interstate 10). This home is equipped with everything that you need for a weekend getaway or a long term stay. Enjoy a quiet neighborhood environment with easy access to anywhere you want to go in the valley.



The space

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers many modern touches to a traditional style home. The home offers a cozy family room equipped with smart television entertainment, with seating to accompany the whole crew. If you prefer reading or relaxing without the electronics, there is a cozy backroom with seating and fireplace to give that warmth and relaxation in your downtime. The home is equipped with home amenities to make your stay impressionable such as a fully prepped kitchen for all your culinary needs, coffee and tea bar with Keurig, a table nook for casual eating, and google home device. There is also a washer/ dryer for guests to use. The Patio has a cushioned seating area and table for 4, with canopy shading, a hot tub, and yard games such as badminton. Enjoy all the amenities of Casa Morrow with ease of use electronic access, taking the stress out of your stay. We take pleasure in knowing youll love our property just as much as we do. We look forward to hosting you.