Phoenix, AZ
2715 E. Edgemont Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2715 E. Edgemont Ave

2715 East Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2715 East Edgemont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
coffee bar
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
hot tub
Casa Morrow, situated in Arcadia Light, is just a few minutes away from everything you need. Merely 8 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, our home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths; enough room to sleep 8! This home is within close proximity of multiple shopping venues, such as Biltmore Fashion Park, and Scottsdale Fashion Square, and responsibleents from many restaurants, golf courses and easy access to major freeways (Interstate 51 and Interstate 10). This home is equipped with everything that you need for a weekend getaway or a long term stay. Enjoy a quiet neighborhood environment with easy access to anywhere you want to go in the valley.

The space
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers many modern touches to a traditional style home. The home offers a cozy family room equipped with smart television entertainment, with seating to accompany the whole crew. If you prefer reading or relaxing without the electronics, there is a cozy backroom with seating and fireplace to give that warmth and relaxation in your downtime. The home is equipped with home amenities to make your stay impressionable such as a fully prepped kitchen for all your culinary needs, coffee and tea bar with Keurig, a table nook for casual eating, and google home device. There is also a washer/ dryer for guests to use. The Patio has a cushioned seating area and table for 4, with canopy shading, a hot tub, and yard games such as badminton. Enjoy all the amenities of Casa Morrow with ease of use electronic access, taking the stress out of your stay. We take pleasure in knowing youll love our property just as much as we do. We look forward to hosting you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 E. Edgemont Ave have any available units?
2715 E. Edgemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 E. Edgemont Ave have?
Some of 2715 E. Edgemont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 E. Edgemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2715 E. Edgemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 E. Edgemont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2715 E. Edgemont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2715 E. Edgemont Ave offer parking?
No, 2715 E. Edgemont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2715 E. Edgemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 E. Edgemont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 E. Edgemont Ave have a pool?
No, 2715 E. Edgemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2715 E. Edgemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 2715 E. Edgemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 E. Edgemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 E. Edgemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

