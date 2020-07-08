All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2705 W Redwood Ln
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:38 AM

2705 W Redwood Ln

2705 West Redwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2705 West Redwood Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Don't let this Beauty get away...fully upgraded with beautiful hardwood, tile, rich carpeting and pad; upgraded fans and fixtures; top of the line appliances including: washer, dryer, refrigerator, and gas stove. Decorator paint. 3 Bedrooms plus Den, plus bonus room upstairs offers flexibility if 4th bedroom needed. Large living and dining combo, family room that looks over the resort back yard with room to play, covered patio, and sparkling pool! Rental comes with complete pool service!
The Foothills Reserves offers a peaceful and serene setting, close to the trails of South Mountain Park, great biking, and two top golf courses. While away from the hustle and bustle and sometimes craziness of town, it is still an easy drive to town, shopping, commute, and Sky Harbor. Located within the sought after Kyrene School District, this gorgeous home with a park like yard in a great area of Ahwatukee is a must see! Pets upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 W Redwood Ln have any available units?
2705 W Redwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 W Redwood Ln have?
Some of 2705 W Redwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 W Redwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2705 W Redwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 W Redwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 W Redwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2705 W Redwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2705 W Redwood Ln offers parking.
Does 2705 W Redwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 W Redwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 W Redwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2705 W Redwood Ln has a pool.
Does 2705 W Redwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 2705 W Redwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 W Redwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 W Redwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
