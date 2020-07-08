2705 W Redwood Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Don't let this Beauty get away...fully upgraded with beautiful hardwood, tile, rich carpeting and pad; upgraded fans and fixtures; top of the line appliances including: washer, dryer, refrigerator, and gas stove. Decorator paint. 3 Bedrooms plus Den, plus bonus room upstairs offers flexibility if 4th bedroom needed. Large living and dining combo, family room that looks over the resort back yard with room to play, covered patio, and sparkling pool! Rental comes with complete pool service!

The Foothills Reserves offers a peaceful and serene setting, close to the trails of South Mountain Park, great biking, and two top golf courses. While away from the hustle and bustle and sometimes craziness of town, it is still an easy drive to town, shopping, commute, and Sky Harbor. Located within the sought after Kyrene School District, this gorgeous home with a park like yard in a great area of Ahwatukee is a must see! Pets upon owner approval.