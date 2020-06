Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY REMODELED THREE BED ONE BATH HOUSE LARGE YARD - Fully remodeled three bed one bath with centrally located in Phoenix.



This home is fully remodeled with:



Granite Counter Tops

Eat In Kitchen

Gas Stove

Stainless Steal Appliances

Large Yard

Concrete Floors

Easy access to 202



Set an appointment today to tour, this property wont last long or visit us on the at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to view more available units.



(RLNE5144765)