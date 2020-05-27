All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2684 N 73RD Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2684 N 73RD Glen
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM

2684 N 73RD Glen

2684 North 73rd Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2684 North 73rd Glen, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Freshly Painted Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located at the Villages at Westridge Park near Desert Sky Mall and lots of restaurants! The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, a kitchen island and a breakfast bar with granite countertops! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and the master bathroom which features a separate shower and bathtub as well as double sinks. Washer and dryer included! The community also features a pool! Don't miss out on this one! Please verify pet policy prior to applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2684 N 73RD Glen have any available units?
2684 N 73RD Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2684 N 73RD Glen have?
Some of 2684 N 73RD Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2684 N 73RD Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2684 N 73RD Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2684 N 73RD Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2684 N 73RD Glen is pet friendly.
Does 2684 N 73RD Glen offer parking?
No, 2684 N 73RD Glen does not offer parking.
Does 2684 N 73RD Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2684 N 73RD Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2684 N 73RD Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2684 N 73RD Glen has a pool.
Does 2684 N 73RD Glen have accessible units?
No, 2684 N 73RD Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2684 N 73RD Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2684 N 73RD Glen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College