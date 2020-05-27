2684 N 73RD Glen

Amenities
Freshly Painted Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located at the Villages at Westridge Park near Desert Sky Mall and lots of restaurants! The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, a kitchen island and a breakfast bar with granite countertops! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and the master bathroom which features a separate shower and bathtub as well as double sinks. Washer and dryer included! The community also features a pool! Don't miss out on this one! Please verify pet policy prior to applying.