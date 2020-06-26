26729 N 53RD Lane

Amenities

For Lease in Stetson Valley. 2008 Pulte built home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1469 SF with vaulted ceilings and 2 car garage. Great room open floor plan. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave and pantry. Master bath has double sinks. Lots of storage in closets. Laundry room has washer & dryer & cabinets. Tile in all the right places, carpet in bedrooms. Backyard patio with gate access to children's park next door. Community pool. Great Location with low-maintenance yard close to restaurants/shopping at nearby NorTerra and expressways.