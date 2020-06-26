All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

26729 N 53RD Lane

26729 North 53rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26729 North 53rd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
For Lease in Stetson Valley. 2008 Pulte built home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1469 SF with vaulted ceilings and 2 car garage. Great room open floor plan. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave and pantry. Master bath has double sinks. Lots of storage in closets. Laundry room has washer & dryer & cabinets. Tile in all the right places, carpet in bedrooms. Backyard patio with gate access to children's park next door. Community pool. Great Location with low-maintenance yard close to restaurants/shopping at nearby NorTerra and expressways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26729 N 53RD Lane have any available units?
26729 N 53RD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26729 N 53RD Lane have?
Some of 26729 N 53RD Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26729 N 53RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26729 N 53RD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26729 N 53RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26729 N 53RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26729 N 53RD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26729 N 53RD Lane offers parking.
Does 26729 N 53RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26729 N 53RD Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26729 N 53RD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 26729 N 53RD Lane has a pool.
Does 26729 N 53RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 26729 N 53RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26729 N 53RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26729 N 53RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
