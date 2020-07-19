All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26715 N 10th Ln

26715 N 10th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

26715 N 10th Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/08a32990e1 ----
Gorgeous 4+ BR / 3.5 BA, 3424 Sq Ft Home with Mother-In-Law Suite in Dynamite Mountain Ranch. Gourmet kitchen includes: large breakfast bar island w/built-in sink & dishwasher, hardwood cabinetry, granite counters, double wall oven & built-in microwave, gas cooktop w/warming lights, recessed & pendant lighting and closet pantry. Open, carpeted living room with mountainous views & built-in entertainment cabinet. Formal dining room & open den just off entrance. Master suite features spacious bedroom, granite double sink vanity, custom arched shower w/ bench seating and large walk-in closet with extra shelving. Private mother-in-law suite has living area that leads to court yard, bedroom w/ natural lighting, bathroom with step-in shower and closet. Minutes from Norterra shopping and I-17. Fireside at Norterra Amenities include: Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Community Center and Outdoor Activities. Soft Water System. Landscaping included & backyard landscaping is being planned now. Anchored TV in master bedroom can be removed if necessary.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 1%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $15/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

1 Years

Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26715 N 10th Ln have any available units?
26715 N 10th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26715 N 10th Ln have?
Some of 26715 N 10th Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26715 N 10th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
26715 N 10th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26715 N 10th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 26715 N 10th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 26715 N 10th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 26715 N 10th Ln offers parking.
Does 26715 N 10th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26715 N 10th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26715 N 10th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 26715 N 10th Ln has a pool.
Does 26715 N 10th Ln have accessible units?
No, 26715 N 10th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 26715 N 10th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26715 N 10th Ln has units with dishwashers.
