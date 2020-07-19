26715 N 10th Ln

Amenities
Gorgeous 4+ BR / 3.5 BA, 3424 Sq Ft Home with Mother-In-Law Suite in Dynamite Mountain Ranch. Gourmet kitchen includes: large breakfast bar island w/built-in sink & dishwasher, hardwood cabinetry, granite counters, double wall oven & built-in microwave, gas cooktop w/warming lights, recessed & pendant lighting and closet pantry. Open, carpeted living room with mountainous views & built-in entertainment cabinet. Formal dining room & open den just off entrance. Master suite features spacious bedroom, granite double sink vanity, custom arched shower w/ bench seating and large walk-in closet with extra shelving. Private mother-in-law suite has living area that leads to court yard, bedroom w/ natural lighting, bathroom with step-in shower and closet. Minutes from Norterra shopping and I-17. Fireside at Norterra Amenities include: Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Community Center and Outdoor Activities. Soft Water System. Landscaping included & backyard landscaping is being planned now. Anchored TV in master bedroom can be removed if necessary.
One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 1%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $15/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available
1 Years
Garage