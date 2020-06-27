All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

26711 N 51ST Drive

26711 North 51st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26711 North 51st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous tri-level home that is spacious and rooms large in size. Photos do not do justice for the amazing mountain views that you will be fortunate to view daily. Deem Hills Park located behind the home complete with wonderful walking and hiking trails. Backyard hosts a beautiful pool with the benefit of no neighbors directly behind the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26711 N 51ST Drive have any available units?
26711 N 51ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26711 N 51ST Drive have?
Some of 26711 N 51ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26711 N 51ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26711 N 51ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26711 N 51ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26711 N 51ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26711 N 51ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26711 N 51ST Drive offers parking.
Does 26711 N 51ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26711 N 51ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26711 N 51ST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26711 N 51ST Drive has a pool.
Does 26711 N 51ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 26711 N 51ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26711 N 51ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26711 N 51ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
