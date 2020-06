Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL, FULLY REMODELED 4 BR/2 BA HOME IN A FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. TOP OF THE LINE KITCHENAID APPLIANCES INCLUDING A GAS RANGE! SLATE FLOORING IN MAIN AREAS WITH SOLID BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS. NO ICKY CARPET ANYWHERE! DUAL PANE WINDOWS AND NEW INSULATION. BEAUTIFUL PEBBLETEC POOL AND EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING IN THE FRONT AND GRASSY BACK FOR THE KIDS! LARGE STORAGE UNIT AND 2 CAR GARAGE. PROFESSIONAL LANDLORD.