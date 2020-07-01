2647 E Whitton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

This unique East Phoenix single story property offers flexibility and space. MAIN HOUSE has 2 bed/2 bath+den (1157 sq ft). DETACHED GUEST HOUSE has 1 bed/1 bath (360 sq ft). Fresh paint, New Carpet and Tile flooring. Guest House would make a nice exercise/art/music studio. Large backyard with brick patio and mature landscape. Corner lot with 1-Car garage has plenty of parking. Tenant responsible for Landscaping. Irrigated lot available for tenant to manage. Close to schools, entertainment venues and shopping.