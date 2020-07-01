All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2647 E Whitton Avenue
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

2647 E Whitton Avenue

2647 East Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2647 East Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This unique East Phoenix single story property offers flexibility and space. MAIN HOUSE has 2 bed/2 bath+den (1157 sq ft). DETACHED GUEST HOUSE has 1 bed/1 bath (360 sq ft). Fresh paint, New Carpet and Tile flooring. Guest House would make a nice exercise/art/music studio. Large backyard with brick patio and mature landscape. Corner lot with 1-Car garage has plenty of parking. Tenant responsible for Landscaping. Irrigated lot available for tenant to manage. Close to schools, entertainment venues and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 E Whitton Avenue have any available units?
2647 E Whitton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2647 E Whitton Avenue have?
Some of 2647 E Whitton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 E Whitton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2647 E Whitton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 E Whitton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2647 E Whitton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2647 E Whitton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2647 E Whitton Avenue offers parking.
Does 2647 E Whitton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 E Whitton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 E Whitton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2647 E Whitton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2647 E Whitton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2647 E Whitton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 E Whitton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 E Whitton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

