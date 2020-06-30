26422 N 42ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic home on an extra large lot provides privacy, comfort and convenience in popular Tatum Highlands! THIS HOME HAS SOLAR PANELS for incredible monthly utility savings! This home features formal living & dining rooms, family room w/ fireplace that is open to the kitchen & a half bath downstairs. Upstairs laundry room, 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs. The HUGE master suite is separate from the other bedrooms & features a separate sitting room, private balcony & bath with separate shower & jetted tub & large walk-in closet. Recent upgrades include new dishwasher, new tile on deck & some new light fixtures. Oversized backyard with a lot more room and privacy than the average lot includes a grassy area and playset. Great family home in coveted PV school district is located 5 minutes from Desert Ridge & Loop 101! This one is a must see!