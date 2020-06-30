All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 26422 N 42ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
26422 N 42ND Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

26422 N 42ND Street

26422 North 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

26422 North 42nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic home on an extra large lot provides privacy, comfort and convenience in popular Tatum Highlands! THIS HOME HAS SOLAR PANELS for incredible monthly utility savings! This home features formal living & dining rooms, family room w/ fireplace that is open to the kitchen & a half bath downstairs. Upstairs laundry room, 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs. The HUGE master suite is separate from the other bedrooms & features a separate sitting room, private balcony & bath with separate shower & jetted tub & large walk-in closet. Recent upgrades include new dishwasher, new tile on deck & some new light fixtures. Oversized backyard with a lot more room and privacy than the average lot includes a grassy area and playset. Great family home in coveted PV school district is located 5 minutes from Desert Ridge & Loop 101! This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26422 N 42ND Street have any available units?
26422 N 42ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26422 N 42ND Street have?
Some of 26422 N 42ND Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26422 N 42ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
26422 N 42ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26422 N 42ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 26422 N 42ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26422 N 42ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 26422 N 42ND Street offers parking.
Does 26422 N 42ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26422 N 42ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26422 N 42ND Street have a pool?
No, 26422 N 42ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 26422 N 42ND Street have accessible units?
No, 26422 N 42ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26422 N 42ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26422 N 42ND Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College