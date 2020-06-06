2642 N 43rd Ave #6C

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bed 1 Bath Town Home with Water, Sewer & Trash Included Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Woodmar



Remolded Town Home Tile throughout the whole home! upgraded counter tops with a nice accent backslash. Large living room with ceiling fan. Good size bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Shared bathroom with shower/tub combo. Covered parking. Come check this one out!



Cross Streets: 43rd Ave & Thomas Rd. Directions: South on 43rd Ave to main entrance. Go West and take your 1st left. Building 1 will be straight ahead at the end. BUILDING #1



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5700342)