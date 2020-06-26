2639 N 50th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home resides in the sought after area of Arcadia at Thomas and 52nd. Upgrades Galore. Wood plank flooring in all areas with the exception of the bedrooms which feature new carpet. The Kitchen is Open and Bright with Granite Counter Tops, Subway Tile Backsplash, White Cabinets making this a Dream Kitchen. Off the bar seating area at the Kitchen you will find the Dining area with your upgraded Lighting, and Single French Door leading to the Entertainers Backyard with Pool and Fireplace. Newer Double Pane Windows. This home also sits on a very Large Lot with an RV gate. 5% tax and administrative fee $400 non refundable on security deposit.