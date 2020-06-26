All apartments in Phoenix
2639 N 50th Plaza
Last updated July 20 2019 at 4:44 PM

2639 N 50th Plaza

2639 North 50th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2639 North 50th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home resides in the sought after area of Arcadia at Thomas and 52nd. Upgrades Galore. Wood plank flooring in all areas with the exception of the bedrooms which feature new carpet. The Kitchen is Open and Bright with Granite Counter Tops, Subway Tile Backsplash, White Cabinets making this a Dream Kitchen. Off the bar seating area at the Kitchen you will find the Dining area with your upgraded Lighting, and Single French Door leading to the Entertainers Backyard with Pool and Fireplace. Newer Double Pane Windows. This home also sits on a very Large Lot with an RV gate. 5% tax and administrative fee $400 non refundable on security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 N 50th Plaza have any available units?
2639 N 50th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 N 50th Plaza have?
Some of 2639 N 50th Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 N 50th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2639 N 50th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 N 50th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 N 50th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 2639 N 50th Plaza offer parking?
No, 2639 N 50th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 2639 N 50th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 N 50th Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 N 50th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 2639 N 50th Plaza has a pool.
Does 2639 N 50th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2639 N 50th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 N 50th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 N 50th Plaza has units with dishwashers.
