2636 North 46th Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 6:48 PM

2636 North 46th Street

2636 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2636 North 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Intimate community now has a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit available with patio space. This apartment will be available as early as 3/23/2020. This home features:

-Ceiling Fans
-2 full bathrooms
-Vaulted ceiling in living room
-Private back patio
-1 covered assigned parking space
-All appliances included

Contact Malarie via text/call at 480.295.9896 to schedule showings or for any questions. Rent does not include water/sewer/trash of $50.00 a month or tax/admin fee of 5% a month. To apply go to www.realatlas.com. This home is professionally managed by Atlas AZ.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 North 46th Street have any available units?
2636 North 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2636 North 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2636 North 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 North 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2636 North 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2636 North 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2636 North 46th Street offers parking.
Does 2636 North 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 North 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 North 46th Street have a pool?
No, 2636 North 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2636 North 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 2636 North 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 North 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2636 North 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 North 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2636 North 46th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

