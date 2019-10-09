2636 North 46th Street

Amenities
Intimate community now has a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit available with patio space. This apartment will be available as early as 3/23/2020. This home features:
-Ceiling Fans
-2 full bathrooms
-Vaulted ceiling in living room
-Private back patio
-1 covered assigned parking space
-All appliances included
Contact Malarie via text/call at 480.295.9896 to schedule showings or for any questions. Rent does not include water/sewer/trash of $50.00 a month or tax/admin fee of 5% a month. To apply go to www.realatlas.com. This home is professionally managed by Atlas AZ.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.