2636 North 46th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Intimate community now has a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit available with patio space. This apartment will be available as early as 3/23/2020. This home features:



-Ceiling Fans

-2 full bathrooms

-Vaulted ceiling in living room

-Private back patio

-1 covered assigned parking space

-All appliances included



Contact Malarie via text/call at 480.295.9896 to schedule showings or for any questions. Rent does not include water/sewer/trash of $50.00 a month or tax/admin fee of 5% a month. To apply go to www.realatlas.com. This home is professionally managed by Atlas AZ.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.