Phoenix, AZ
2634 East Juniper Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

2634 East Juniper Avenue

2634 East Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2634 East Juniper Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Manufactured Home with 1200sf of living space. Features a large east entrance porch, two storage sheds, west side yard and patio, lots of shade in the front, covered parking, large living room, dining room, pass through kitchen with all appliances, and inside laundry hook-ups. We are currently remodeling the home which includes flooring, fixtures, and a new AC unit. Come check it out. Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes for more information 623-628-0057.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 East Juniper Avenue have any available units?
2634 East Juniper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 East Juniper Avenue have?
Some of 2634 East Juniper Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 East Juniper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2634 East Juniper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 East Juniper Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2634 East Juniper Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2634 East Juniper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2634 East Juniper Avenue offers parking.
Does 2634 East Juniper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 East Juniper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 East Juniper Avenue have a pool?
No, 2634 East Juniper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2634 East Juniper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2634 East Juniper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 East Juniper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 East Juniper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

