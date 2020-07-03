2634 East Juniper Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 bedroom 2 bathroom Manufactured Home with 1200sf of living space. Features a large east entrance porch, two storage sheds, west side yard and patio, lots of shade in the front, covered parking, large living room, dining room, pass through kitchen with all appliances, and inside laundry hook-ups. We are currently remodeling the home which includes flooring, fixtures, and a new AC unit. Come check it out. Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes for more information 623-628-0057.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.