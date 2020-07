Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home located in the Paradise Valley School district. With open floor plan, tile in high traffic areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The 4th bed can be used as studio too!. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are also included. Central location with easy access to downtown and shopping areas. Easy access to Cactus in a semi-closed low traffic lane. Enjoy all the restaurants that are available in the area.