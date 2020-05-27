2620 E HIDALGO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED** Cute and clean rental in a quiet and GATED community! 3 Bed/2 Bath, with open floor plan including large great room! Highly functional floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout, tile throughout living room and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms, trendy paint colors, modern upgrades/fixtures. The backyard boasts desert landscaping, flagstone patio and outdoor fireplace. Washer/dryer, ceiling fans in each room & extended 2 car garage! LANDSCAPE included in rent!! OWNER PREFERS NO PETS.