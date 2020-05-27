All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2620 E HIDALGO Avenue
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

2620 E HIDALGO Avenue

2620 East Hidalgo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2620 East Hidalgo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED** Cute and clean rental in a quiet and GATED community! 3 Bed/2 Bath, with open floor plan including large great room! Highly functional floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout, tile throughout living room and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms, trendy paint colors, modern upgrades/fixtures. The backyard boasts desert landscaping, flagstone patio and outdoor fireplace. Washer/dryer, ceiling fans in each room & extended 2 car garage! LANDSCAPE included in rent!! OWNER PREFERS NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue have any available units?
2620 E HIDALGO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue have?
Some of 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2620 E HIDALGO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue offers parking.
Does 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue have a pool?
No, 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 E HIDALGO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College