2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue

2617 E Captain Dreyfus Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2617 E Captain Dreyfus Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Chateau Thierry

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous custom built 4 bed 2.5 bath home available for rent in a highly desirable and convenient location. This home sits at the foothills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and has great views that always impress! Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, island with sink facing the living area, and stainless steel appliances! Beautiful dark wood shutters throughout. Stained concrete flooring throughout - not a shred of carpet! Granite on bathroom vanities and tiled showers! Oversized garage will fit any vehicle and plenty of storage. Two 12-foot RV gates on each side of the house. Masterfully designed landscaping in front and back. Built-in BBQ area and picnic bench with granite tops. Great place to entertain! Landscaping included in rent! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have any available units?
2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have?
Some of 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

