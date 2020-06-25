2617 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous custom built 4 bed 2.5 bath home available for rent in a highly desirable and convenient location. This home sits at the foothills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and has great views that always impress! Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, island with sink facing the living area, and stainless steel appliances! Beautiful dark wood shutters throughout. Stained concrete flooring throughout - not a shred of carpet! Granite on bathroom vanities and tiled showers! Oversized garage will fit any vehicle and plenty of storage. Two 12-foot RV gates on each side of the house. Masterfully designed landscaping in front and back. Built-in BBQ area and picnic bench with granite tops. Great place to entertain! Landscaping included in rent! Call today to schedule a showing!