2615 E GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Super clean home located in the Camelback Corridor. Tile floor with carpet in bedrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range & plenty of storage. Attractive home in good repair on a large irrigated lot. Landscaping maintenance is included in the lease payment. Separate laundry area with washer & dryer included. Covered patio look out to spacious backyard enclosed by block fence. Excellent location near several grocery stores, restaurants & easy access to all parts of the valley. Highly sought after location!!! Madison Schools &near Biltmore.