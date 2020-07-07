All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

2615 E GLENROSA Avenue

2615 E Glenrosa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2615 E Glenrosa Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super clean home located in the Camelback Corridor. Tile floor with carpet in bedrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range & plenty of storage. Attractive home in good repair on a large irrigated lot. Landscaping maintenance is included in the lease payment. Separate laundry area with washer & dryer included. Covered patio look out to spacious backyard enclosed by block fence. Excellent location near several grocery stores, restaurants & easy access to all parts of the valley. Highly sought after location!!! Madison Schools &near Biltmore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
2615 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2615 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

