2614 N 73RD Drive

BEAUTIFUL PATIO HOME. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. 2 CAR GARAGE. PRIVATE AND GATED COMMUNITY WITH ITS OWN LITTLE PARK AND A COMMUNITY POOL FOR YOUR SUMMER ENJOYMENT. HOME IS ALMOST BRAND NEW WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TILE IN THE RIGHT PLACES. MOST OF THE HOME IS CARPETED. HALF BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND TWO FULL BATHROOMS WITH DOUBLE SINKS UPSTAIRS. ALL 3 BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
