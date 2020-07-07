2613 West Ocotillo Road

Amenities

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1.5 condo with new carpet, updated paint, blinds, shared garage parking, community pool, walking paths, nearby schools, mountain views, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.