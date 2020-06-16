2611 N 34th Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Corner 4 Bed 3 Bath House with large yard & RV Gate in Phoenix - 2611 - PLEASE FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS..... Review our Qualification requirements at http://bit.ly/RentQualify before requesting a tour. Due to the large volume of calls we receive, please DO NOT CALL. To receive answers to your questions, we will respond to your request via email. Please click on "Send tour Request", "Check Availability" or "Request Viewing". Due to the large volume of calls we receive, we answer all rental questions via email. You will have the opportunity to speak with us prior to your viewing the property. Kitchen appliances in photos will be provided. This home does not come with a washer or dryer. Owners only allow small dogs. They do not allow cats. We only have 12-month leases.



Tenant is responsible for all Utilities, Landscaping, and Pest Control.



Rent is $1,300 per month excluding monthly taxes & admin fee of $49.40

$1,300 refundable security deposit

$400 non-refundable cleaning fee.

Pets are accepted with owner approval. Please inquire about pet deposits. No aggressive dog breeds allowed.



Household monthly income must be at least $4,050 per month to qualify.



For more information or to apply go to at www.robinsongroupre.com/rental_listings

Non-Refundable Application fee is $50 per adult.



The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.

Review our Qualification requirements at http://bit.ly/RentQualify



