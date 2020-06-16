All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2611 N 34th Dr.

2611 North 34th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2611 North 34th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Corner 4 Bed 3 Bath House with large yard & RV Gate in Phoenix - 2611 - PLEASE FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS..... Review our Qualification requirements at http://bit.ly/RentQualify before requesting a tour. Due to the large volume of calls we receive, please DO NOT CALL. To receive answers to your questions, we will respond to your request via email. Please click on "Send tour Request", "Check Availability" or "Request Viewing". Due to the large volume of calls we receive, we answer all rental questions via email. You will have the opportunity to speak with us prior to your viewing the property. Kitchen appliances in photos will be provided. This home does not come with a washer or dryer. Owners only allow small dogs. They do not allow cats. We only have 12-month leases.

Tenant is responsible for all Utilities, Landscaping, and Pest Control.

Rent is $1,300 per month excluding monthly taxes & admin fee of $49.40
$1,300 refundable security deposit
$400 non-refundable cleaning fee.
Pets are accepted with owner approval. Please inquire about pet deposits. No aggressive dog breeds allowed.

Household monthly income must be at least $4,050 per month to qualify.

For more information or to apply go to at www.robinsongroupre.com/rental_listings
Non-Refundable Application fee is $50 per adult.

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.
Review our Qualification requirements at http://bit.ly/RentQualify

(RLNE5039327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 N 34th Dr. have any available units?
2611 N 34th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2611 N 34th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2611 N 34th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 N 34th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 N 34th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2611 N 34th Dr. offer parking?
No, 2611 N 34th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2611 N 34th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 N 34th Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 N 34th Dr. have a pool?
No, 2611 N 34th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2611 N 34th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2611 N 34th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 N 34th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 N 34th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 N 34th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 N 34th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
