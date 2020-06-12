2611 E BEEKMAN Place

Amenities

Main level Master and second bedroom in a classic NY style townhome community in the heart of Phx. Five min. from everything. Stunning home in the gated community of Beekman Place taken down to studs and rebuilt. Prime loc .near Biltmore, Sky Harbor and dining. New kitchen w/ Cambria quartz, custom cabinets, commercial grade 48 '' gas range, Viking frig., huge island. Enormous great room with 20 ft. ceilings, crown molding, entertainment is a dream, Upstairs you will find a third spacious bedroom and rooftop deck possible as several homeowners have done in this community. . New A/C, new baths, new floors, designer lighting/ tile throughout, beautiful comm..pool area, end unit! SEller will consider a lease with option/ lease purchase, seller financing with the right buyer.



minimum 12 month lease.