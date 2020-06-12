All apartments in Phoenix
2611 E BEEKMAN Place

2611 East Beekman Place · No Longer Available
Location

2611 East Beekman Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Main level Master and second bedroom in a classic NY style townhome community in the heart of Phx. Five min. from everything. Stunning home in the gated community of Beekman Place taken down to studs and rebuilt. Prime loc .near Biltmore, Sky Harbor and dining. New kitchen w/ Cambria quartz, custom cabinets, commercial grade 48 '' gas range, Viking frig., huge island. Enormous great room with 20 ft. ceilings, crown molding, entertainment is a dream, Upstairs you will find a third spacious bedroom and rooftop deck possible as several homeowners have done in this community. . New A/C, new baths, new floors, designer lighting/ tile throughout, beautiful comm..pool area, end unit! SEller will consider a lease with option/ lease purchase, seller financing with the right buyer.

minimum 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 E BEEKMAN Place have any available units?
2611 E BEEKMAN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 E BEEKMAN Place have?
Some of 2611 E BEEKMAN Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 E BEEKMAN Place currently offering any rent specials?
2611 E BEEKMAN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 E BEEKMAN Place pet-friendly?
No, 2611 E BEEKMAN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2611 E BEEKMAN Place offer parking?
Yes, 2611 E BEEKMAN Place offers parking.
Does 2611 E BEEKMAN Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 E BEEKMAN Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 E BEEKMAN Place have a pool?
Yes, 2611 E BEEKMAN Place has a pool.
Does 2611 E BEEKMAN Place have accessible units?
No, 2611 E BEEKMAN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 E BEEKMAN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 E BEEKMAN Place has units with dishwashers.
