2606 East Windsor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 2/2 townhouse with hardwood floors, fresh updated paint through out, expansive kitchen to living room flow with like new appliances, tranquil fireplace, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, premium custom lot with community pool, 2 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.