2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 4/2 house with a arcadia vide, premium corner lot, custom vibrant paint through out, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, garage parking, over sized backyard, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*