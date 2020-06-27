All apartments in Phoenix
2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE

2602 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2602 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 4/2 house with a arcadia vide, premium corner lot, custom vibrant paint through out, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, garage parking, over sized backyard, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE have any available units?
2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE have?
Some of 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 E PINCHOT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
