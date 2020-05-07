2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

3 BEDROOM ON HUGE CORNER LOT W/ LUSH BACKYARD AND RV GATE/PARKING! - 3 bedroom home with huge fenced in grass back yard and outdoor storage shed. Open living room/mini great room with open kitchen. Kitchen comes with all appliances. Washer and dryer included as well. Laminate wood flooring through hallway, master bedroom and living room with tile in the kitchen. 1 car garage and RV gate/parking. Larger master bedroom with separate entrance in to bathroom. Bathroom has newer granite countertops. House sits on large corner lot with north/south exposure. Close access to loop 101 and 51 freeway. Located minutes from PV Community College!



Rent: $1100 + tax

Security Deposit: $1100

Application Fee: $50/Adult

Admin Fee: $150

Pet Fee: $250



Call or text for a showing today!



JOANNA JANGER

480-794-1420

IRENT4YOU, Inc.



