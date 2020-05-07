All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE

2601 East Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2601 East Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM ON HUGE CORNER LOT W/ LUSH BACKYARD AND RV GATE/PARKING! - 3 bedroom home with huge fenced in grass back yard and outdoor storage shed. Open living room/mini great room with open kitchen. Kitchen comes with all appliances. Washer and dryer included as well. Laminate wood flooring through hallway, master bedroom and living room with tile in the kitchen. 1 car garage and RV gate/parking. Larger master bedroom with separate entrance in to bathroom. Bathroom has newer granite countertops. House sits on large corner lot with north/south exposure. Close access to loop 101 and 51 freeway. Located minutes from PV Community College!

Rent: $1100 + tax
Security Deposit: $1100
Application Fee: $50/Adult
Admin Fee: $150
Pet Fee: $250

Call or text for a showing today!

JOANNA JANGER
480-794-1420
IRENT4YOU, Inc.

(RLNE3883556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE have any available units?
2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE have?
Some of 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE offers parking.
Does 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE have a pool?
No, 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 E. MICHIGAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
