26001 N 41ST Street

Short Term Lease! 6 to 12 Months Ok. Enjoy this Beautiful Home & Pool for the Summer! Having a House Built? Need Time to Find Just the Right Purchase? Camp out in Luxury in This Lovely 3 Bedroom Home w/ Den, Great Room, 3 Car Garage, Loads of Storage Space & All Appliances Included! Full Pool & Landscape Svc Also Included! Enter to Living Rm w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Plantation Shutters. Kitchen w/ St.Steel Appliances, Custom Tile Counters, Full Splash Walls, Under Cabinet Lighting & Island w/ Breakfast Bar Joins to Family Rm w/ 4 French Doors to Covered Patio, Glorious Pool w/ Cool Deck & Outdoor Fireplace. Lawn, Lush Shade Trees & Flowering Bushes. Master Features Arcadia Doors to Patio, Custom Tile Shower, Sep. Oval Tub, Lg Custom W/I Closet! Please Note: Municipal Tax & Svc total 4.3%