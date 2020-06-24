All apartments in Phoenix
26001 N 41ST Street
26001 N 41ST Street

26001 North 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

26001 North 41st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Short Term Lease! 6 to 12 Months Ok. Enjoy this Beautiful Home & Pool for the Summer! Having a House Built? Need Time to Find Just the Right Purchase? Camp out in Luxury in This Lovely 3 Bedroom Home w/ Den, Great Room, 3 Car Garage, Loads of Storage Space & All Appliances Included! Full Pool & Landscape Svc Also Included! Enter to Living Rm w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Plantation Shutters. Kitchen w/ St.Steel Appliances, Custom Tile Counters, Full Splash Walls, Under Cabinet Lighting & Island w/ Breakfast Bar Joins to Family Rm w/ 4 French Doors to Covered Patio, Glorious Pool w/ Cool Deck & Outdoor Fireplace. Lawn, Lush Shade Trees & Flowering Bushes. Master Features Arcadia Doors to Patio, Custom Tile Shower, Sep. Oval Tub, Lg Custom W/I Closet! Please Note: Municipal Tax & Svc total 4.3%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26001 N 41ST Street have any available units?
26001 N 41ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26001 N 41ST Street have?
Some of 26001 N 41ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26001 N 41ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
26001 N 41ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26001 N 41ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 26001 N 41ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26001 N 41ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 26001 N 41ST Street offers parking.
Does 26001 N 41ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26001 N 41ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26001 N 41ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 26001 N 41ST Street has a pool.
Does 26001 N 41ST Street have accessible units?
No, 26001 N 41ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26001 N 41ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26001 N 41ST Street has units with dishwashers.

